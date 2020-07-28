Ambala (Haryana): Authorities have tightened security and imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station here Tuesday. This tightening of measures was taken ahead of the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets from France. Shooting of videos and photography near the air base have been banned. The Ambala district administration has also prohibited people from flying private drones within three-km radius of the air base, an official said. The Rafale fighter jets will boost India’s air defence to a great extent.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma said in an order that Section 144, has been imposed in the villages adjoining the air base. Among the villages are Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkhora.

The jets took off Monday from France and will arrive at the Air Force station Wednesday. They will cover a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The fleet comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft, according to an IAF official.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said Ambala police have taken the necessary measures. The BJP leader and six-term MLA from Ambala Cantonment said the people are very enthusiastic. He said thousands would have come out on the streets to welcome the fighter jets before the touchdown. However, the pandemic COVID-19 has destroyed all plans.

Nearly four years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF’s combat capabilities.

The first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base. The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF o Wednesday, though a formal induction ceremony would be held later.

No 17 Squadron, the ‘Golden Arrows’, has been resurrected at the Ambala base to operate the Rafale aircraft. The resurrection ceremony in September 2019 was presided over by then Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

The IAF has undertaken major infrastructure upgrades at the Ambala base for the deployment of the first Rafale squadron. The air base has two squadrons of the Jaguar combat aircraft and one squadron of the MIG-21 Bison.