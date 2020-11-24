Mumbai: The Bombay High Court granted Tuesday interim protection from arrest to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. This is in connection with an FIR registered against them under sedition and other charges. However, the High Court directed Kangana Ranaut and her sister them to appear before Mumbai Police January 8.

The FIR was registered pursuant to orders passed by the Bandra magistrate’s court here. The order had directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Kangana and her sister following a complaint lodged against them. It was stated in the complaint that they were allegedly ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’ through their social media posts.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik was hearing a petition filed by Kangana and her sister. The petition sought to quash the FIR and the October 17 order passed by the magistrate.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country

The court said three summonses were issued by the police and the same need to be honoured.

Kangana and Ragoli’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee then assured the court that the sisters shall appear before the Bandra police. They will appear January 8 from 12.00 noon to 2.00pm for recording of their statements. The high court accepted the statement.

“We are of the prima facie opinion that interim protection till the matter is heard at length deserves to be granted. The police shall not take any coercive action including arrest against the applicants (Ranaut and Chandel),” the court said.

The high court bench also asked why sedition charges were invoked in the case. “Why is the sedition section invoked? Why are we treating citizens of our country like this?” Justice Shinde said.

The HC said it would consider this issue at length on the next date and posted the plea for further hearing January 11.

The police have filed the FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).