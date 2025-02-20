A man ordered a pack of condoms on Swiggy, but what happened next took him by surprise.

In a Reddit post, he shared a photo of the delivery he received and wrote, “Swiggy doesn’t give a damn about Indian sanskar.”

Why did he say that? The interesting part is that Swiggy delivered the condoms in a semi-transparent packet, making the contents clearly visible from the outside—a detail the man hadn’t expected.

Reacting to the situation with humour, users flooded the comments section.

One user joked, “Extra thin on the inside, extra thin on the outside. Creative packaging.” Another quipped, “Love is in the air.”

A third user asked, “Are you the second-floor tenant?”

Someone else sarcastically added, “Swiggy wants the world to know that, like a patriotic, upstanding Indian, you’re not burdening the country’s population through safe sex practices.”

PNN