The time top actress Deepika Padukone showed solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University students following the violence on campus Sunday, several film stars have come forward in support of the Padmaavat-famed actress. Anurag Kashyap was among the first ones to throw his weight behind the country’s poster girl.

The latest celebrity to lend shoulder is none other than DaSonakshi Sinha. With Deepika’s JNU visit pictures flooding the internet, Bollywood celebs such as Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha rushed to support the actress.

While asking several questions, Sonakshi also raised her voice of concern for the attacked students of the prestigious university in the Capital.

“No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.” The actress wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, at least two dozen students suffered injuries after violence erupted inside the varsity campus when several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

Tuesday evening, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also visited the varsity campus to express her solidarity with the injured students.