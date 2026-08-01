Mumbai: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is celebrating the release of her new track “Te Olvido (La La)” with husband Benny Blanco and singer Becky G, and said she “had the best time” creating the song with two people she adores.

Gomez shared a glimpse of the music video on Instagram and wrote: “Te Olvido (La La) with @itsbennyblanco and @iambeckyg is out now. I love this song so much and had the best time making it with two people I adore. Hope you love it too.”

The song is on Benny Blanco’s upcoming Spanish-language-inspired album, Hermoso, which is set to arrive August 14. It is a cumbia-inspired Latin pop single which celebrates the Chicana heritage. It is the first time Selena and Becky G have recorded a track together.

Selena started dating record producer Benny Blanco in June 2023. She formally announced their engagement in December 2024 following a period of media rumours. The couple were married September 27, 2025.

Gomez began her career as a child actress on the children’s television series Barney & Friends and emerged as a teen idol with Wizards of Waverly Place. She then released three albums Kiss &Tell, A Year Without Rain and When the Sun Goes Down.

She has starred in films, including Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania film franchise, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don’t Die and Emilia Pérez.

Gomez has produced series such as 13 Reasons Why, and Selena + Chef, and Only Murders in the Building since 2021. Her accolades include an Actor Award, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a Cannes Film Festival Award, two MTV Video Music Awards and 16 Guinness World Records.

Talking about Becky G, her debut single “Becky from the Block” and her debut EP, Play It Again, were released in 2013, although both failed to chart. In 2014, she achieved mainstream success with the release of “Shower”, which reached the top twenty on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2016, she released her first full Spanish-language single, “Sola”, as her debut into the Latin music market.