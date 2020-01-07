Duburi: High drama ensued after several women farmers tried to immolate themselves in protest against forcible acquisition of their farmland by the administration for Sukinda- Angul-Duburi rail track project in Jajpur district without paying them compensation, said a report Monday.

The project work which remained suspended for a year resumed Monday. The farmers had burnt their land pattas (RoR) and revenue receipts in protest against acquisition of their land by the district administration last year.

After resumption of track work Monday, several women farmers rushed to the construction site and tried to immolate themselves by dousing kerosene. However, alert police persons frustrated their attempts by seizing the kerosene jar from their possession. The women farmers later staged a dharna at the site.

The agitated women farmers are reported to have attended a meeting Monday night and issued an ultimatum to the administration warning of mass immolation if their demands are not conceded within 12 hours. Women farmers Belabati Mohanta, Pramila Mohanta and Golap Mohanta are stated to be in the forefront of the agitation.

The incident occurred when a consultancy agency resumed works on the rail project Monday amidst tight police security. The agency’s attempt to restart works led to a face-off between the women and the police personnel as the farmers had realised that they no longer can exercise their forest rights over the land which was being handed over to the project without conducting gram sabhas.

According to sources, the rail route project is being constructed on the controversial 56-acre of farmland under Khata No.127 and plot No.28 and No. 101 under Duburi mouza and Duburi revenue circle in Jajpur district.

Farmers of Duburi, Jhumpana, Bagharasahi and Rangahudi claim their ownership on the land which they had been cultivating for many years. However, they are protesting against forcible acquisition of land by the government for the rail project without serving them notice or paying them compensation.

The farmers said the administration had acquired their 56-acre farmland in Duburi without paying them compensation. Earlier, they had lodged a complaint in various fora and staged agitations asserting their rights.

The farmers also burnt their land pattas and the revenue receipts to draw attention of the authorities but to no avail. The administration then suspended the project work after the agitation. Farmers Minu Mohanta, Jema Mohanta, Bhuban Mohanta and Anjan Mohanta took part in the protests.

