Nuapada: Four members of a family attempted self-immolation on the premises of the District and Sessions Judge’s court during the National Lok Adalat Saturday, alleging police inaction in a longstanding dispute.

Sources said Dasarathi Meher, 40, his wife Upasi Meher, 27, daughter Anuradha, 7, and son Aditya, 5, of Duajhar village under Khariar police limits, poured petrol on themselves in front of the National Lok Adalat venue, protesting alleged harassment by neighbours and the lack of police action.

According to Dasarathi, the family has been embroiled in a land dispute with neighbours for over three years. He alleged that their house was set on fire at night while the family was asleep. However, they had a narrow escape. Despite filing a written complaint with the police, no action was taken, he claimed.

He further alleged that his auto-rickshaw, which he used to earn a livelihood, was also set ablaze by the same group. Despite approaching the police again, no steps were taken, Dasarathi said. The situation escalated Friday night when the neighbours allegedly threatened to kill the family.

Dasarathi alleged that his wife was raped during the incident and claimed repeated complaints to the police did not lead to any action. Frustrated and fearing for their safety, the family attempted self-immolation in front of the National Lok Adalat on the court premises.

Police personnel and members of the public present at the spot quickly intervened and rescued them. The family was taken to Nuapada Sadar police station, where they were asked to wash off the petrol and were later detained for questioning.

The incident has sparked concern in the locality, with residents demanding a thorough investigation and action against those responsible. Nuapada police station officer-in-charge Gangadhar Meher said the family has been detained and is being questioned.