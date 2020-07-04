Mumbai: Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shocked one and all. Many of his fans and friends are still in denial that the dashing actor is no more amongst us.

Ever since his demise, it has been raining throwback pictures and videos of the actor on social media. Recently, a throwback picture of Sushant with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana has been doing rounds on social media.

The three, all outsiders and self-made superstars are winning over the internet with their smiles. The three seem to be having a discussion in the throwback picture.

People have been hailing the three for their pure talent and making it big in the film industry with any godfather. The topic of godfather and nepotism has been going on since the death of Sushant.

Many fans have blamed nepotism for Sushant’s death. Fans slammed star kids for getting easy debuts. The Mumbai police is investigating the case of Sushant and the exact cause of Sushant’s death will be known soon.

A few days, a throwback picture of Sushant and Rajkummar Rao was going viral. In the throwback picture, Sushant and Rajkummar are seen hugging each other and showing off their million-dollar smiles for the picture. While Sushant has his eyes wide shut, Rajkummar has it wide open.

Sushant made his big debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

After the actor’s sad demise, Rajkummar took to his Twitter handle and wrote a heartfelt note which read, ‘This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I’ll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You’ll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother. #SushantSinghRajput (sic)’

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore’ which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and others in key roles. The movie received positive reviews from his audience and the critics alike.

Next, he will be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The movie will be released on a digital platform.