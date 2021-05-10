Balasore: The vaccination centre at Nilagiri community health centre (CHC) in Balasore district has remained shut for the last few days. It prompted some senior citizens to stage a protest Monday in front of centre.

According to a source, some senior citizens in the locality are waiting for their second doses. However, the time frame by which they are scheduled to get the second dose has elapsed. So they decided to stage a protest. Other sources however disclosed the maximum permissible time frame between the first and second dose is three months. So those who haven’t got the second dose should not feel perturbed.

Some senior citizens Monday visited the Nilagiri CHC to get the second jab. However, they were asked to go back as the centre had run out of vaccines.

This infuriated them and they staged a sit-in in front of the CHC. Later they called off their strike after CHC officials assured them that they would get their final jabs soon.

One of the agitators claimed that 42 days have already elapsed since he received his first jab. “I had visited the centre after completion of 28 days of receiving my first shot. I had to return empty-handed as vaccination was suspended due to unavailability of the drug. Today (Monday) is the 42nd day since I took the first injection and again I have been asked to go back. This is causing me severe mental strain,” the person said.

PNN