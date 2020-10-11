Dhanbad: Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district early Sunday, police said. Prima facie it seems that Shankar Rawani (50) and Balika Devi were shot and then stabbed to death at their home in Bhowra area. This information was shared by Dhanbad city SP Police Ram Kumar. An empty cartridge of 9mm pistol and a knife were recovered from the room, he stated.

According to the SP, neighbours found out about the murder and informed the police. Kumar then along with Sindri DSP SK Sinha and other officers, reached the spot. On arrival they found the two bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed at the scene of crime. A hunt has been launched to nab the persons behind the murder, said Kumar. He added that the murder could be fallout of old enmity.

Sources said that they had heard muffled sounds early Sunday morning. Growing suspicious about the development, locals then informed the police.