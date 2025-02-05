Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a volatile session Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision later this week and trade war concerns.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 78,271.28. During the day, it went lower by 367.56 points or 0.46 per cent to 78,216.25.

The NSE Nifty dropped 42.95 points or 0.18 per cent to 23,696.30.

Profit-taking after Tuesday’s rally and the rupee plunging to record low levels also hit market sentiment. Sensex had jumped 1,397.07 points and Nifty soared 378.20 points to settle at one-month highs Tuesday following firm global trends.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints dropped over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 23.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,128.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 amid downtrading due to muted demand and weak festive season.

Titan, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Zomato and Bajaj Finserv were also among the laggards.

Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday started deliberations on the monetary policy and the decision will be announced Friday (February 7).

India’s services sector activity expanded at the slowest pace in over two years in January amid softer increases in sales and output, a monthly survey said Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 59.3 in December to 56.5 in January — its lowest level since November.

In the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

“The domestic market traded within a narrow range in negative terrain. Investors are weighing the improved domestic outlook, buoyed by a favourable budget, against lingering global uncertainties stemming from the tariff war. While declining US bond yields and lower crude oil prices have supported market sentiment, the rupee’s depreciation could offset these gains,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets quoting in the negative zone. US markets ended higher Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers Tuesday after unabated selling for the past many days. They bought equities worth Rs 809.23 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.84 per cent to USD 75.56 a barrel.

PTI