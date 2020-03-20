Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed rally on Friday, with the BSE Sensex rising over 2,000 points. The Sensex reclaimed the psychological mark of 30,000 points.

At 1.44 p.m., it was trading at 30,326.43, higher by 2,038.20 points or 7.21 per cent from the previous close of 28,288.23. It had opened at 28,460.82 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 30,326.43 and a low of 27,932.67 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 8,836.60, higher by 573.15 points or 6.94 per cent from its previous close.

The rally came after a free fall in the markets in the past few trading sessions. On Thursday, both Sensex and Nifty hit fresh three-year low levels, falling below the psychological marks of 27,000 and 8,000, respectively.

Buying was witnessed across all the sectoral indices led by a 11 per cent rise in BSE IT index. The major gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, TCS and Infosys, while HDFC Bank was the only loser.