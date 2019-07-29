Bananas are highly nutritious but over-consuming this humble fruit can actually reverse all its benefits. The versatile fruit can fill you with energy, helps you slim down, reduce bloating, protect your heart, prevent the development of kidney stones and relieves indigestion.

Although bananas are healthy, it is said that eating too many of them may cause some or the other health problems. Over-consuming this humble fruit can actually reverse all the benefits that banana may have to offer.

Bananas are loaded with fiber and wholesome nutrients; however, too much of anything is bad. Some people follow banana diet, which means eating bananas through the day. Eating just banana means that you are missing out on protein and fat that is important for your diet.

Increase amount of bananas when consumed can lead to many health concerns like weight gain, increase in sugar content and sometimes stimulate headaches and sleepiness. Bananas contain the amino acid tyrosine, which the body converts into tyramine. Tyramine may trigger migraine headaches attacks and pain.

Bananas are rich in starch which eventually causes tooth decay that do more damage to teeth than any other chocolate, chewing gums or candies. Banana is rich in vitamin B6 and excess consumption of banana leads to the nerve damage. People who suffer from asthma should not have banana in their diet. It also leads to inflammation and causes allergy. Thus, breathing becomes difficult.