Paralakhemundi: A two days long serological survey was started in Paralakhemundi Municipality area in Gajapati district Wednesday to analyse the extent and penetration of COVID-19 infection.

With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths rising in this district located next to Ganjam, the situation here is proving to be worrisome.

The district administration has adopted a new strategy to contain the spread of the disease which was adopted by Ganjam and Khurda district administrations in their respective municipal corporation areas.

Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), with the support of Paralakhemundi Municipality officials, has taken up this serological survey in the area.

A 15-member team from ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar has been engaged to accompany the health officials and municipality staff there in the survey.

According to Gajapati collector Anupam Saha, the primary objective of this serological study is to get an overall idea about the prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 among the residents of Paralakhemundi.

In the first phase, 50 samples each will be collected from 20 localities in the town, Saha added.

Besides, samples of around 500 frontline warriors engaged in COVID-19 management will be collected for the survey, Gajapati Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) said.

