Bhubaneswar: Operation at Jeypore OSRTC depot has been suspended temporarily since September 30 due to lack of business in Covid times and some unruly contractual employees.

The corporation has made special arrangements to run buses from Rayagada and Malkangiri depots to ensure that people of Jeypore do not face difficulties.

In a press statement, Arun Bothra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OSRTC said, “We are committed to provide good bus service to the citizens of Jeypore. This temporary closure of depot will not affect common people in any way. OSRTC will run the buses in the region as usual. For the time being, bus operations will be managed from Rayagada and Malkangiri depots. Both depots are fully equipped to handle additional requirement of people of Jeypore.”

He said, “Convenience and comfort of the citizens are our top priorities and we will make sure that bus service in this area continues as usual. If required, more buses and manpower will be deployed at Rayagada and Malkangiri depots.”

The corporation has been facing serious financial crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic. Operations are down because very few people are using buses, he added. Despite this situation, the OSRTC has been providing financial support to all its regular, contractual and daily wages employees.

Recently there have been allegations of misappropriation of huge funds by the staff at Jeypore depot.

The OSRTC buses were engaged by the district administration for movement of guest workers during the lockdown period. It was alleged that a large amount of the money given to drivers by the District Collectors for fuel was misappropriated by them.

An enquiry found the allegations to be true. OSRTC authorities had asked the defaulters to return the misappropriated money. However, instead of returning the money, a few of the employees created ruckus at the depot. The depot manager was assaulted. A case (0226/20) was registered in this regard with Jeypore police.