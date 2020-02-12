Rourkela: A woman died after being allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl at Koila Gate area under Bondhamunda police limits in Steel City.

The deceased was identified as Radha Kumari, 24, wife of Binod Singh, 30. She succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital here, Monday night. Police registered a case and detained her husband Binod, father-in-law Ramkeerti, brother-in-law Jaymangal and sister-in-law Munni and questioned them in this connection.

The incident sparked tension in the area as the family members of the deceased woman lodged a complaint at the Bondhamunda police station alleging her husband and in-laws were responsible for their girl’s death.

They alleged that she had undergone abortion in 2014 after being directed by her husband following determination of the sex of the foetus.

However, years later, the woman gave birth to a baby girl. As a result, the woman’s husband and in-laws started torturing her physically and mentally, kin of the woman said.

They further alleged that the woman was set ablaze by the accused February 1. The victim, who was six-month pregnant, lost her baby February 3 while the latter was undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). Later, she succumbed to burn injuries Monday night.

Family members have alleged that she was burnt while warming herself around a bonfire February 1.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made in the case when reports last came in.