Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run seven more special trains from and through East Coast Railway zone (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Seven trains including six originating from ECoR and one passing through train will run till further advice. Apart from this, some more trains will also run from and through ECoR jurisdiction.

The 02885/02886 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram (Bangalore)-Bhubaneswar Humsafar Special from Bhubaneswar will now run every Wednesday from July 14 and from Krishnarajpuram every Thursday from July 15, 2021 till further advice.

The 08570/08569 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Daily Special from Visakhapatnam will run from July 14 and from Bhubaneswar from July 15 next.

The 08573/08574 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam Special via Rayagada and Titilagarh will leave Visakhapatnam every Thursday from July 8 and from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday from July, 10 till further advice.

The 08572/08571 Visakhapatnam-TataNagar-Visakhapatnam Special via Bhubaneswar and Kendujhargarh will leave Visakhapatnam every Sunday from July 11 and from Tata every Monday July, 12 next.

The 08564/08563 Visakhapatnam-Digha-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam will run every Thursday from July 8 and from Digha Fridays from July 9.

The 08565/08566 Visakhapatnam-Nanded-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from July 10 and from Nanded every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from July 11 next.

The 02609/02610 Santragachhi-Tirupati-Santragachhi Special from Santragachhi will run every Sunday from July 4 and from Tirupati on every Monday from July 5 till further advice.

ECoR sources said the 02984/02983 Agartala Bangalore Cant-Agartala Special from Agartala will leave at 0610hrs on every Tuesday from July 6 to August 24 and from Bangalore Cant will leave at 1015hrs every Friday from July 9 to August 27.

The 08415/08416 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajpuram-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1210hrs on July 7 and from Krishnarajpuram at 1655hrs on July 9, 2021.

The 08585/08586 Khurda Road-Udhna-Khurda Road Special via Vizianagaram and Titilagarh will leave Khurda Road at 2030hrs on 12 July, 2021 (Monday) and will reach at Udhna at 0340hrs on July 14, 2021 (Wednesday).

In the return direction, this train will leave from Udhna at 0600hrs on July, 14,2021 (Wednesday) and will arrive at Khurda Road at 1540hrs on July,15 2021 (Thursday).

One trip Special train 08575 will run from Bhubaneswar to LTT. This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1600hrs on July,7 2021 (Wednesday) and will run via Visakhapatnam Vijayawada & Secunderabad.

UNI