Mogadishu: Several people were killed and some others were believed to be injured in an explosion in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu early Thursday, police and witnesses said.

A police officer, who declined to be named, told Xinhua that the blast, which took place near Mogadishu’s KM4 junction, caused multiple casualties.

“So far, we know that several people, including students have been killed in the blast. We will give you further details later,” the officer said.

Witnesses said they heard a massive explosion in Hodan district, and some buildings have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

IANS