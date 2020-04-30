Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda district administration has declared several localities in the Brajarajnagar municipality area as ‘containment and buffer zones’ Wednesday night. The decision was taken after a positive coronavirus case emerged Budhijam area which falls within the Brajarajnagar municipality.

In a notification vide letter No-4939/19.04.20, Collector Saroj Kumar Samal has imposed certain restrictions in the localities falling under the containment zone.

The localities which come under containment zones are: Pattjoshi Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk, Gudhababa temple, Gualapada Durga temple, Subash Chowk Shiva temple, Tunnel Road, Railway level crossing, Lajakura Road, Sitara Chowk, Sana Jaba Primary School, Ramgarh Bandha and areas on both sides of the road connecting No-3 Mines Chowk and Pattjoshi Chowk.

The buffer zone areas are: By-pass Road to MCL Kalyan Mandap, GM Complex Road, Khaliakani Chowk, Power House Chowk, Bhut Bangla Chowk, ESI Chowk, Biju Patnaik Chowk, Aanda Chowk, Tunnel Road, Ganganagar Chowk, Gopibihari Road, and localities from Sob Chowk to By-pass Road via No-3 Mines Colony Road.

All entry points to these areas have been sealed and the residents have been directed to not come out from their houses. The administration will supply all essential commodities including medicines to residents living in the containment and buffer zones.

The administration has appointed Jharsuguda tehsildar, Brajarajnagar municipality, executive officer, Kolabira tehsildar, Brajarajnagar CHC medical officer, Jharsuguda sub-collector and senior police officials as nodal officers to monitor strict implementation of the rules.

