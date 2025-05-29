Bhawanipatna: Healthcare services in Kalahandi district are under severe strain due to a critical shortage of medical personnel, with more than two-thirds of doctor posts lying vacant and widespread staffing gaps across key healthcare roles.

According to official data, only 199 of the 606 sanctioned doctor posts in the district are currently filled, leaving 407 vacancies — a shortfall of nearly 67 per cent. The crisis spans across various health cadres, including Ayurvedic medical officers, nurses, community health officers (CHOs), pharmacists, laboratory technicians, and other frontline workers. Of the 55 sanctioned posts for Ayurvedic medical officers, only 41 are filled.

In the nursing sector, just 239 of 356 staff nurse positions are currently occupied. Among CHOs, 186 of 199 positions are filled, leaving 13 vacant. Pharmacist posts are also understaffed, with only 76 professionals employed out of 90 sanctioned. Male multi-purpose health supervisors (MPHS) number just 46 of the sanctioned 60, while only 17 female MPHS or lady health visitors (LHVs) are in place out of 46 — a shortfall of 14 and 29, respectively. Laboratory technicians are also in short supply, with only 29 of 55 posts filled. The radiographer cadre fares slightly better, with 16 of 19 posts filled.

Meanwhile, male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) are nearly at full strength, with 181 of 185 posts occupied. These critical staffing gaps were highlighted during a recent Zilla Parishad meeting, where Chief District Medical Officer Dr Minatilata Das expressed deep concern over the operational disruptions caused by the acute shortages. Kalahandi district includes one district headquarters hospital, one sub-divisional hospital, 17 community health centres, 45 primary health centres, one urban PHC, four urban health and wellness centres, and 241 sub-health centres.

Officials say the lack of staff is seriously undermining service delivery and administrative efficiency across these facilities. The growing crisis has sparked widespread public concern, with local residents and officials calling on the state government to urgently address the staff shortage and improve healthcare infrastructure in the district.