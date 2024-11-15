Baripada: Bhanjapur police Thursday busted a sex racket in this town, rescued three girls and arrested a couple on charge of engaging them in flesh trade on the pretext of providing them jobs and helping them study. The accused couple was identified as Abhimanyu Sethy and his wife Ruby Sethy, residents of Raghunathpur area in Baripada town. A case was registered in this connection and the couple produced in the court.

Later, they were remanded to judicial custody after the magistrate rejected their bail pleas. Two of the girls were taken back by their families while another was sent to a stay home in the town for rehabilitation. Police said that the couple had lured a girl from Balasore town and engaged her in the flesh trade on the promise of job. The breakthrough came as her family members complained with Bhanjapur police after the girl did not return home. Police launched an investigation and a tip-off alerted them about ongoing flesh trade in the house of Abhimanyu at Raghunathpur.