Bhawanipatna: Acting on a tip-off, Bhawanipatna town police busted a flesh trade racket operating from a home at the Nakatiguda area in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi district Tuesday night.

The cops also arrested three persons and rescued four sex workers in this connection. On the other hand, the kingpin managed to escape. Efforts are on to nab him, police said.

According to police, the four sex workers are residents of Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar. “Prostitution in the house had been going on for some time now and local residents of the area had turned suspicious about their activities. The raid was conducted following a complaint by locals and as directed by the SP,” said a police officer.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

It may be mentioned here that another sex racket was busted in the state from AIIMS Nagar area under Khandagiri police limits of Bhubaneswar December 1. Six persons from West Bengal, including two middlemen, had been arrested in this case.

PNN