Perth: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (3/18) delivered yet again with timely dismissals to lead India to a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match, here Monday. This was the second victory for the Indian eves, having stunned World Champions Australia last week.

Invited to bat, a substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142 for six at the WACA ground.

India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39, 17b, 2×4, 4×6) coming out all guns blazing in the Group A encounter. However, the Indian innings never got the impetuous after the departure of the 16-year-old. Only late in the innings Veda Krishnamurthy (20, 11b, 4×4) hit few lusty blows to help India post a fighting total.

Bangladesh fought through Murshida Khatun (30, 26b, 4×4) and Nigar Sultana (35, 26b, 5×4) but Poonam rattled the middle and lower-order to see to it that India win. In the end, Bangladesh could manage 124 for eight to lose the game.

“The way Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (34, 37b, 2×4, 1×6) played today, they showed how capable they are for the team. Veda’s innings was the turning point. We needed boundaries at that point and she did a great job,” India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

But again it was poonam with her leg-spinners and googlies who took the game away from Bangladesh. She dismissed Sanjida Islam (10), Fahima Khatun (17) and Jahanara Alam (10) to make it tough for Bangladesh.

The Indian spinner had Fahima caught by Shafali in the first ball of the 16th over while Rajeshwari Gaekwad (1/25) saw the back of well-set Sultana.

Poonam then returned to dismiss Jahanara, who stepped out looking for a big hit only to be stumped by Taniya. The runs dried up and Bangladesh now needed 22 off the final over.

Pacer Shikha Pandey clean bowled Rumana Ahmed with a perfect yorker and writing was clear on the wall.

Earlier, Shafali punished the rival attack with her fluent stroke-making before attempting another big shot she skied one off veteran Panna Ghosh (2/25) and was dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana.

Jemimah played a sedate yet crucial knock since hard-hitting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was already dismissed by Ghosh.

Brief scores: India 142 for 6 (Shafali Verma 39, Jemima Rodrigues 34, Veda Krishnamurth 20 n o, Panna Ghosh 2/25) beat Bangladesh 124 for 8 (Nigar Sultana 35, Murshida Khatun 30, Poonam Yadav 3/18, Shikha Pandey 2/14) by 18 runs.