New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude through a lengthy social media post Saturday after a commercial tower in Dubai was officially named in his honour.

The commercial tower is called “Shahrukhz” and is slated to be completed by 2029. It will feature a statue of the actor at the entrance, in his signature pose.

Shah Rukh shared a post on his X handle and said he is humbled to have his name turn into an “integral part of the cityscape”.

“It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me – a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility,” he wrote in the caption.

“‘Shahrukhz’ by Danube – this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence. @ChairmanDanube #DanubeProperties,” he added.

`Shah Rukh will next feature in “King“. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023’s “Pathaan“, which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

It is slated to release in 2026 and also stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.