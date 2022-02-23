Mumbai: Actor Ayush Saxena known for featuring in television shows like Rudrakaal and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai however, has a couple of secret desires. He loves playing comic characters and would want to don such a hat in a big banner film.

“As an actor I’m always open to essaying different characters that are challenging and promising, be it a positive or a negative role. But personally I really enjoy portraying comedy roles in the show. I want to make my audience laugh and overcome their stress while watching me. I want them to fall in love with my on screen character,” Ayush Saxena has recently said.

Ayush also featured in Bollywood movie Khajoor Pe Atke. He also shared his memorable experience while playing a romantic role.

“In Rudrakaal, I essayed a romantic character ‘Vivek’. I really enjoyed it. I’m all inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, who is the romantic king of our entertainment industry. It was really a memorable experience playing a romantic role. I tried to do the same things that Shah Rukh Khan does while portraying a romantic role. I know, I cannot ever match up to him, but then why not make an effort,” Ayush pointed out.

Ayush also stated that it is his desire to act in a film with Shah Rukh in a film so that he can watch him from close and learn. “His every move inspires me. So there couldn’t be anything better than to talk with him and learn from him,” Ayush signed off.