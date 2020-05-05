Mumbai: Betaal, a horror series produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to start streaming May 24, makers announced Tuesday.

The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham. He previously helmed another horror series Ghoul for the streaming platform.

Nikhil Mahajan is credited as co-director of the series. It is co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

“Here’s 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @Its ViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia,” the tweet on the official page of Red Chillies Entertainment read.

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra.

‘SK Global’ and ‘Blumhouse Productions’, Hollywood stable famous for making horror hits such as The Purge, Get Out, The Invisible Man, among others are also attached as collaborators.

Shah Rukh earlier produced spy thriller Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, for the streamer.

