Mumbai: Chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor took the box office by storm with his latest flick Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Advani. The movie was critically acclaimed and earned huge bucks in the ticket window.

Now, it has added another feather to its feat. It has become the most searched movie in Google, putting behind 2019’s highest grosser Avengers Endgame. Google has released the search result of what the janta of India searched for the most online.

Among various lists, one of the lists includes Top 10 most-searched films of the year including Hollywood and Hindi film industry. According to Google, Kabir Singh bags the first position in the list. It is most searched movie on Google in 2019 in India even surpassing Avengers Endgame.

The list is followed by Gully Boy, Super 30, Mission Mangal, Captain Marvel and Joker. While the list does include a fair number of Bollywood films, if we look at the Top five names, there are surprisingly few Indian films that made their way to the search engine.

Unlike last year’s list, in which 4 out of 5 movies were Hindi, namely Baaghi 2, Race 3 and Zinda Hai, this year’s top 5 most searched movies are Kabir Singh, on number one position, followed by Avengers: Endgame, third is Joker, fourth is Captain America and Super 30 is the fifth film on the list.

Google’s analysis clearly shows that even though considerable questions were raised against the film by various sections of the society, the film managed to make a mark as far as the audience was concerned.

Worth mentioning, film was criticised on various grounds over favouring misogynist, but the film did well at the box office and Shahid was praised for his acting skills.