Dhenkanal: Plans for the industrialisation of Dhenkanal district have taken a beating with a number of companies shutting shops, a report said. Improper management has led to the closure of these firms while many are being sold off after recurring losses. The reported sale of Shakti Sugar plant to Chennai-based Indian Potash Ltd at Rs 134.1 crore, July1, is the latest addition to the list of plants that were sold off for recurring losses and improper management. The selling of Shakti Sugar followed on the footsteps of the factories of BRG and Bhushan Steel Ltd in the district that had been sold off earlier.

Reports said that hundreds of industries were established in Dhenkanal district after the country achieved independence with a hope that these units will provide employment and help in increase of skilled labourers. It was also hoped that with establishment of these companies there will be proper utilisation of mineral resources and agricultural produce available in the state.

However, the dreams seen by the residents have now started crumbling with the closure of one factory after another. Officials of the state Labour and Company Affairs departments have heard about the deal of the sugar manufacturing unit.

However, they refused to speak on the issue as they are yet to receive any official notification in this regard. The Shakti Sugar factory came up at Haripur village under Odapada block along the National Highway-55 in 1992. The unit came up on 100-acre of land at an initial plan outlay of Rs 100 crore and went into production from 1994-95. The plant used to crush 19,000 tonne of sugarcane annually and produced 2,500 metric tonne of sugar.

Farmers from Dhenkanal and from neighbouring Cuttack, Jajpur and Angul districts were dependent on this plant to for selling their harvested sugarcane. Apart from manufacturing sugar, the plant was also manufacturing molasses, organic compost and soyabean chunks. The plant after its establishment helped in improving the financial condition of sugarcane farmers and provided employment to over 300 persons.

Recently there was buzz that the company would be sold off for which many employees and labourers left their jobs and shifted elsewhere. All those who did not shifted have now been pushed into distress. Shibasai Mohapatra, advocate and legal adviser of Shakti Sugars Ltd admitted that he has heard news of the deal from an unconfirmed source but it is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

District Labour Officer Satyanarayan Acharya said though he is aware about the deal, he is yet to be officially informed. Notably, earlier BRG and Bhushan Steel Ltd have been sold off while Nilachal Refractories at Gundichapada , the polyester division of Reliance Industries at Baulapur, IPI Steel Ltd at Gundichapada, SN Corporation, a cotton mill at Gobindpur and Lanco plant at Babandh have remained locked since their closure.