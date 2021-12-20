MumbaI: Filmmaker Shakun Batra’s upcoming film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is set to have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video January 25, 2022.

Titled Gehraiyaan, the film is billed as a drama about “complex modern relationships”. It also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra’s Jouska Films.

According to the makers, the Amazon Original is a relationship drama that dives into the “depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path”.

Johar described Gehraiyaan as an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships.

The filmmaker said Batra, known for films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and the acclaimed 2016 drama Kapoor & Sons, has done a “phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions”.

“That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world,” Johar said in a statement.

Batra said he views Gehraiyaan as a journey into the “intricacies of relationships”, a mirror into modern adult relationships.

“How we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions,” the director said.

Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said the film will not only resonate with their customers but also cater to cinephiles, who appreciate “nuanced storytelling”.

“It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions. The movie further strengthens our partnership with Dharma Productions and we’re thrilled to bring this heartfelt tale to our customers worldwide,” the statement read.