Bhubaneswar: Shalini Pandit took charge as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the School and Mass Education department, recently. Upon assuming her new role, she met with senior officials to share her vision and outline a strategic path forward for the department.

In her address, Pandit emphasised the department’s reputation and the importance of unity and collaboration among the staff. Pandit introduced the concept of ‘Team Education’, advocating for a shift from individual efforts to a more collaborative, team-based approach to address the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the mass education sector. “It is crucial that we leverage the collective strength of our team to build on the exceptional reputation our department has established,” Pandit stated. “By adopting a forward-thinking mindset and strategically planning our initiatives, we can effectively navigate the evolving landscape of education and achieve our goals,” she added.