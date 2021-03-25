Nayagarh: In a shameful incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated on the pretext of marriage in Nayagarh district.

The matter came to fore Wednesday after the victim filed a report against the accused at Banigochha police station.

According to her complaint, she was a student of a school near her village. She was staying at the school’s hostel. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the school was closed and she had to return home.

During her stay in the village, the accused befriended with the victim and they fell in love. The accused had coaxed her into physical relationship, promising marriage.

Meanwhile the school was reopened. However it was when the girl returned to the school, the school authorities conducted mandatory medical examinations of the girl before allowing her to stay in the hostel. During the test, it was found that she was seven months pregnant.

Acting on the victim’s report, the police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused, who is absconding.

PNN