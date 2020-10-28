Bhubaneswar: Spin legend Shane Warne has become furious as an Instagram post made by former West Indian all-rounder Marlon Samuels. In the Instagram story, Marlon Samuels has referred to England and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Ben Stokes and his wife and also Warne. The former leg-spinner has shot back stating that Samuels is just an ordinary cricketer and he doesn’t have many friends in the West Indies also.

It all started with Stokes being interviewed by the BBC when he was asked about quarantining in New Zealand. The England all-rounder said that he wouldn’t even want his worst enemy to experience it.

“Some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it’s like. I was saying it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do… I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Stokes was quoted as saying.

“I text my brother saying the same thing and my brother asked, ‘you wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels? I said, ‘no, it’s that bad’ – that’s how tough it was,” Stokes added.

This apparently angered Samuels who is not in the best of terms with Stokes for their on-field rifts in the past. He launched a vicious attack on Stokes and his wife in the Instagram post.

Samuels used expletives in the post wrote: “No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b**** still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har (sic) into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f****** superior skin tone (sic).

The moment Samuels made the comment it got the attention of netizens as well as cricketers. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also criticised Samuels for his ‘vile’ comment. However, Warne who is also the mentor of Rajasthan Royals was most vociferous.

“I have just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It is a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help. But has no friends at all and not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son,” Warne tweeted.

Both Stokes and Warne have had on-field altercations with Samuels in the past and the latest episode shows the feud has not died down. Samuels has been known for over-reacting on many occasions.