Can you share your thoughts on the significance of sustainable living in today’s real estate market, especially in the context of Odisha’s evolving urban landscape?

Sustainable living has become an integral part of the real estate conversation, and for good reason. Today, developers and homeowners alike are more aware of the environmental impact of their decisions. As a state rich in natural resources and heritage, Odisha presents a unique opportunity to integrate sustainability into its rapidly developing urban landscape. For us at Assotech Group, sustainability isn’t just a trend but a commitment.

When I look at Odisha’s growth, especially in cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, I see a shift towards conscious urbanisation. We’re witnessing a growing demand for eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, and water management systems that respect the region’s ecosystems. At Assotech, we have implemented rainwater harvesting systems, energy-efficient lighting, and innovative waste management solutions in our projects. The ethos of sustainability is deeply embedded in our operations, and it reflects in projects like Assotech Pride, where we integrated eco-friendly methods in large-scale township development. It’s about creating spaces that not only serve today’s needs but also respect the future.

How is Assotech Group incorporating sustainable practices into its real estate projects, particularly in the state of Odisha?

Sustainability is the backbone of our design philosophy. At Assotech, we prioritise eco-conscious strategies in both the planning and execution phases of our projects. For instance, in Odisha, our flagship township Assotech Pride is a testament to this approach. It was not only the first residential project in Odisha to use MIVAN formwork technology but also integrates several sustainable elements like rainwater harvesting and solar panels for common areas. This not only minimizes the carbon footprint of the construction process but also enhances the longevity and energy efficiency of the buildings.

We focus on sourcing locally, which reduces transportation emissions and supports the local economy. In addition, we are mindful of Odisha’s rich biodiversity. Our landscaping in residential complexes incorporates native plants that require less water and maintenance, thereby promoting a greener urban environment. The goal is to create a harmonious balance between modern development and environmental stewardship, where each project leaves a positive impact on both people and nature.

Origami architecture is an emerging trend in design. How do you think this concept could influence real estate development, especially in regions like Odisha?

Origami architecture, with its emphasis on minimalist, functional, and aesthetically pleasing design, has great potential in real estate, particularly in regions like Odisha that are experiencing rapid urbanisation. The philosophy behind origami is about creating complex structures from simple materials, which resonates with the way we approach project design at Assotech. It’s not just about constructing buildings; it’s about crafting spaces that are both efficient and beautiful.

For Odisha, this approach could translate into designs that are adaptive to the climate and geographical conditions. The principles of origami can inspire modular, flexible structures that can optimise land use while providing expansive spaces. Additionally, Odisha’s cultural and architectural heritage offers a rich tapestry to draw inspiration from, which can be combined with origami’s fluidity to create iconic, sustainable buildings that are both culturally rooted and forward-thinking. While we are yet to fully incorporate origami-inspired designs, it’s an exciting possibility we are exploring in our upcoming projects.

Odisha has a rich architectural heritage. How do you see contemporary real estate developments blending with this legacy, and how does Assotech approach this balance?

Odisha’s architectural heritage is nothing short of remarkable, from the grandeur of the Konark Sun Temple to the intricately designed temples of Bhubaneswar. As a developer operating in Odisha, we feel a deep responsibility to ensure that modern constructions do not overshadow this rich legacy, but instead, complement and draw inspiration from it.

At Assotech, we strive to respect and reflect the architectural narrative of the region. For example, in our Odisha projects, we’ve worked with local architects to incorporate design elements inspired by traditional Odia architecture, such as intricately carved facades and open courtyards that echo the historic homes of the region. At the same time, we blend these traditional elements with modern conveniences, ensuring that our developments meet the needs of today’s urban families. It’s about creating harmony between the old and the new — honouring the past while designing for the future.

Could you elaborate on some of the innovative technologies Assotech has adopted in its projects to improve both efficiency and customer satisfaction?

At Assotech, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. One of our key technological advancements has been the use of MIVAN formwork technology in construction. This technology allows us to significantly reduce construction time — by up to 70% compared to conventional methods — while also improving the overall structural quality of our buildings. We have employed this in large-scale projects like Assotech Pride in Odisha, ensuring faster delivery and enhanced durability.

We’ve also introduced smart home technologies in our luxury residential projects. These include automated lighting, temperature control systems, and enhanced security features. In terms of customer satisfaction, we’ve invested in advanced CRM systems that allow for seamless communication between the customer and our team, ensuring that their feedback is incorporated at every stage of the project. We understand that buying a home is one of the most significant decisions people make, so we prioritise transparency and provide regular updates via digital platforms, which help build trust and enhance the overall customer experience.

By integrating technology with our customer-first philosophy, we aim to provide not just homes, but smart, sustainable living solutions that cater to modern urban lifestyles.

How do you think the concept of sustainable living can be promoted among homebuyers in Odisha, especially those new to eco-friendly practices?

Promoting sustainable living, especially among first-time homebuyers, requires a combination of education, incentives, and demonstrating tangible benefits. Many people in Odisha are still becoming familiar with the long-term benefits of eco-friendly practices, so it’s important for us to make these concepts relatable and accessible. One of the key ways we do this is by integrating sustainability into the core of our projects while also educating buyers on how these practices benefit both the environment and their quality of life.

At Assotech, we believe in showing people the value of sustainable living. For example, features like energy-efficient appliances, rainwater harvesting systems, and solar-powered common areas not only reduce carbon footprints but also significantly lower monthly utility costs. We communicate these advantages during the sales process, and often buyers are more inclined to adopt sustainable practices when they see the direct economic benefits.

Additionally, we incorporate sustainability into the design of shared community spaces. This includes green rooftops, solar lighting, and waste management systems that are easy to maintain and contribute to a healthier lifestyle. We’re also collaborating with local governments and environmental organizations to spread awareness through workshops and community engagement initiatives. The aim is to make eco-conscious living the norm rather than an exception in Odisha.

The real estate market in Odisha is growing. What are some of the unique opportunities and challenges that Assotech Group has encountered while developing projects here?

Odisha’s real estate market has been expanding rapidly, particularly with the state’s growing urbanisation and infrastructure development. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, in particular, have become hubs for new residential and commercial projects, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

One unique opportunity lies in the increasing demand for affordable and mid-segment housing. Odisha’s emerging middle class is looking for quality homes with modern amenities, and this is where Assotech’s experience in delivering large-scale township projects comes into play. Our projects, such as Assotech Pride, cater to this demographic by offering homes that blend affordability with sustainable, world-class facilities.

However, there are challenges, particularly in terms of regulatory and environmental compliance. Odisha has strict guidelines for construction near coastal and ecologically sensitive areas, and rightly so. This means we need to be meticulous in our planning and execution, often involving additional steps to ensure compliance with local laws. Another challenge is the evolving customer expectations—buyers today are more informed and discerning, which means we have to constantly innovate and upgrade our offerings to meet their aspirations.

Transparency is crucial in building trust with homebuyers. How does Assotech ensure transparency in its dealings with customers, and why is this especially important in today’s market?

Transparency has always been a cornerstone of our operations at Assotech. In today’s market, where buyers have access to vast amounts of information online, being transparent is not just a choice—it’s an obligation. Customers today are well-informed, and they value openness from developers regarding costs, timelines, and the quality of materials used.

We ensure transparency by maintaining clear and open lines of communication throughout the entire buying process. From the initial inquiry to the final handover, we provide regular updates on construction progress, cost breakdowns, and any potential delays. Our customers can track the progress of their homes through dedicated digital portals, which offer real-time updates and allow them to raise any concerns directly.

Another aspect is financial transparency. We avoid hidden charges and offer clear payment plans, ensuring buyers know exactly what they are paying for. This builds trust and helps us maintain long-lasting relationships with our customers. In an industry where trust is paramount, being transparent helps us differentiate ourselves and builds a loyal customer base.

What role do you believe personalization plays in the real estate sector, especially when it comes to enhancing the buyer experience?

Personalisation in real estate is becoming increasingly important, especially as homebuyers today expect more than just a generic product. They want spaces that reflect their individual needs, tastes, and lifestyle choices. At Assotech, we recognise that buying a home is a deeply personal experience, and we aim to provide options that allow buyers to tailor their homes to suit their unique preferences.

For instance, in some of our luxury projects, we offer buyers the flexibility to customize interiors, from selecting finishes to modifying floor plans, within certain parameters. This not only enhances their experience but also ensures they feel more connected to the property.

We also use technology to personalise the buying experience. Through data analytics and CRM systems, we track customer preferences and needs, enabling us to offer customized solutions, whether it’s suggesting a particular layout that fits their family’s lifestyle or recommending green features like energy-efficient appliances. By offering this level of personalization, we are able to build stronger relationships and ensure that buyers feel their needs are being truly heard and addressed.

Finally, what is your vision for the future of real estate development in Odisha, and how does Assotech Group plan to contribute to this growth?

The future of real estate in Odisha is incredibly promising, driven by the state’s rapid urbanization, improved infrastructure, and growing demand for modern housing. Odisha is transitioning from a primarily rural landscape to a more urbanised state, and I believe that real estate developers have a significant role to play in ensuring that this growth is both sustainable and inclusive.

At Assotech, our vision is to be at the forefront of this transformation by delivering projects that not only meet the housing needs of today but are also built for the future. We are focusing on creating integrated townships and mixed-use developments that offer a complete living experience—combining residential, commercial, and recreational spaces in a sustainable, community-oriented environment. We’re also committed to adopting smart technologies and sustainable practices that will reduce the environmental impact of our projects while enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

Moreover, we see Odisha as a key market for future expansion. The state’s proactive government policies, improving connectivity, and cultural heritage provide a strong foundation for real estate development. We are excited about the opportunities here and look forward to contributing to Odisha’s growth story through projects that blend innovation with sustainability.