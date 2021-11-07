Bhubaneswar: Owing to scanty rainfall, the reservoirs in Odisha on an average contained 14% less water than capacity as of October 21 this year, a survey conducted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) revealed.

According to the report, Odisha witnessed adverse impacts on its reservoirs due to scanty rainfall. As many as 27 districts in the state received 40 per cent to 45 per cent less rainfall between June 1 and August 31 this year. However, the rainfall improved to some extent in September.

While the water level of Hirakud reservoir was at 629.7 feet by the end of October this year as compared to 629.87 feet last year, it was at 1,483.4 feet in Balimela reservoir against 1,503.8 feet last year.

The water level of Rengali reservoir was 122.69 feet last year and stands at 122.75 feet this year, Upper Kolab was at 852.68 feet last year as compared to 851.66 feet this year, Upper Indra was at 638.38 feet last year as compared to 632.09 feet this year and the water level at Machhakund was at 2,749.6 feet last year as compared to 2,749.5 feet this year.

These reservoirs in Odisha have an installed capacity of 480 MW of electricity and cater to the needs of the state during peak hours.

On being contacted for views, a senior officer in State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) said, “Adequate provision has to be made to recycle used water as there is insufficiency in the reservoirs. Otherwise, power production could be hampered in the days ahead.”

PNN