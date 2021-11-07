Junagarh: Demanding resignation of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the key accused in school teacher Mamita Meher murder case, hundreds of BJP workers Sunday showed black flags and hurled eggs at him while he was on a tour of Junagarh in Kalahandi district.

According to a source, BJP workers hurled eggs at the minister’s vehicle near College Square in the town and waved black flags.

Tension mounted in the area following a brawl that erupted between BJP and BJD workers after the egg attack.

Mishra was on his way to attend a BJD party programme along with the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das in Junagarh – an Assembly constituency he represents. The incident triggered political confrontations ahead of Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the district scheduled for Monday.

It may be mentioned here that BJP has been demanding the resignation of Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda. The party has also been demanding a CBI probe into the case. The saffron party has declared to stage a 12-day march for justice demanding CBI probe into Mamita’s murder.

Association of the prime accused with Mishra might deter the probing officials in functioning independently, a local BJP leader alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das recently appealed local people to observe a Janata Curfew during Chief Minister Patnaik’s scheduled tour seeking dismissal of Mishra.

PNN