Mumbai: The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput still continues to haunt his fans.

Mumbai police has been investigating his death to find out why Sushant took the drastic step to end his life. At the same time, fans of Sushant and many Hindi film stars are demanding that the case must be investigated by the CBI. For this, different campaigns have also started on social media.

Some stars, including their fans, are running campaigns on social media for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death and demanding justice for the PK actor’s family. Meanwhile, actor Shekhar Suman has said that in this difficult time we should respect Sushant’s family.

Also Read: Heartwarming gesture! Ankita Lokhande lights candle for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shekhar took to his social media handle and wrote, “You can literally feel that the entire world is now joining hands with us in the movement #justiceforSushantforum we all started.The positive forces are coming together to create a tsunami which will engulf the entire nation in time to come.#CBIEnquiryForSSR.”

You can literally feel that the entire world is now joining hands with us in the movement #justiceforSushantforum we all started.The positive forces are coming together to create a tsunami which will engulf the entire nation in time to come.#CBIEnquiryForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 23, 2020

In his second tweet, Shekhar wrote about Sushant ‘s family.

“We cannot grudge if Sushant’s family is not coming forward.we should respect their personal space.we shld not even get into the reasons behind it.we should just follow our hearts.nothing else matters.except Sushant and only Sushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR,” he wrote.

We cannot grudge if Sushant's family is not coming forward.we should respect their personal space.we shld not even get into the reasons behind it.we should just follow our hearts.nothing else matters.except Sushant and only Sushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 23, 2020

Shekhar’s tweet has since gone viral on social media. He is constantly campaigning for justice for his family through Twitter.

Sushant found dead at his Bandra residence June 14. Subsequently, police investigation revealed that he died of suicide by hanging himself. It was also said that the actor was going through depression and had stopped taking his medicines.

Also Read: Director Rumi Jaffrey wanted to make film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, now summoned by police