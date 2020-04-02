Shergarh: Shergarh block in Ganjam district received two ambulances exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

The importance of this block getting these ambulances lies in the fact that as many as 1,114 labourers of this block who had been working in different states have returned home. All of them are under isolation. Of them, 295 have already completed the 14-day long period of self-quarantine.

Block development officer (BDO) Suranjan Kumar Sahu said in case any patient is tested positive then these two ambulances would be used to shift them for their better treatment.

Similarly, the district administration has also given two Boleros to the tehsildar office.

“The number of positive cases in our country is increasing. Continuing with its fight against the deadly virus, the state government has taken this step,” said the tehsildar.

