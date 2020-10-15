Kesinga: Members of Siva Shakti Mahila Mahasangha and Sevakari Kinnar Mahasangha staged protest for an indefinite period in front of block office Wednesday demanding for transfer of CDPO Dipti Mayee Margaret Khandapani from Narla block.

However, after assurance from the Sub collector Sushant Singh regarding transfer of the CDPO, the women called off their strike, Thursday.

Sources said, members of various SHG groups in the block have brought serious allegations against Dipti Mayee Margaret Khandapani, the CDPO of Narla block in Kalahandi district.

The CDPO allegedly disengaged the group from making ‘sattu’ (multigrain cereal powder) under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme for children and pregnant women as they had failed to provide monthly percentage (PC) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the SHG group members.

The group members alleged that the CDPO reportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the members to renew their contract. But, when they expressed their inability, the CDPO disengaged them and gave the contract to another SHG who paid her the bribe.

