New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan remains an integral part of the ODI set-up. However, Shikhar Dhawan feels he still has a lot to contribute in the T20 format. Dhawan said Friday that he is looking to play at the highest level for at least another three years.

The 36-year-old from Delhi has had another consistent run in the IPL, scoring 421 runs for Punjab Kings (PBKS) with one game remaining. The last time the stylish opener scored less than 300 runs in the competition was back in 2015, highlighting his consistency.

However, despite being among the runs and leading India on tour of Sri Lanka last year, Dhawan did not find a place in the last T20 World Cup squad.

The competition for spots is only getting intense in the Indian team. However, Dhawan is expected to make a T20 comeback with the home series against South Africa beginning June 9. He believes his experience can come in handy in the T20 set-up.

“Though I remain an integral part of the team, I still feel that I can contribute in the shortest format because of my experience. I have been quite doing well in the T20 format. Whatever role I have been given I have done well,” Dhawan said.

“I have managed to stay consistent in the formats that I am playing, whether it is the IPL or at the domestic level and I am enjoying it. Consistency is not only about scoring 50s or 100s frequently, but also about maintaining even gaps between such scores,” Dhawan stated.

A couple of months after leading India in Sri Lanka, he missed out on the World Cup. Dhawan was obviously disappointed but his positive outlook to life helped him move on from that.

“Yes I am a very positive person. It was dream come true for me leading the team last year. For the T20 World Cup, they thought the (chosen) players were better than me and fair enough,” Dhawan stated.

“Whatever decision selectors make, I respect that. That happens in life. You accept it and keep doing your job. I only focus on what is in my control and try to make the most of the opportunities that I get,” the opener added.

‘Definitely playing for at least another three years’

Dhawan has played 34 Tests, 149 ODIs and 68 T20s for India since his debut in 2010. He wants to carry on for at least three years.

“I don’t put unnecessary pressure on myself. It’s a race that never ends. If I get into that mindset, I will not be happy and it’s not good energy. My ODI average is 45.53. I am always looking for growth, analysing if I can get better,” Dhawan pointed out.

“We as cricketers have to remain on our toes and fit to be relevant in the race to represent India. I am playing for the next three years at least. I have been batting quite well for the past few years, I am hopeful and positive that the way I am performing; there are many more milestones to achieve.

“My focus is about the journey and not the destination, it is more about how I am refining myself as a cricketer and how consistently am I performing and as a leader, how am I growing,” Dhawan added on a philosophical note.