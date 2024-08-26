New Delhi: Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has signed up for the Legends League Cricket (LLC), just days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

The LLC is set to commence its next season in September, featuring a lineup of retired cricketing greats competing in a league.

Shikhar’s career includes several significant achievements, such as being the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and amassing over 6,793 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 44.1. He scored 1759 runs in T20I for India at a strike rate of 91.35.

His contributions to the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have solidified his status as a cricketing icon. In his career spanning over a decade, he played 269 matches scoring 10,867 runs at an average of 40.

“Taking on this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement. My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I’m at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I’m eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together,” Dhawan said on joining the LLC.

Raman Raheja, Co-founder of LLC, welcomed Dhawan to the league, stating, “We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us. His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the competition and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends. This will further enhance our position as the second innings for the legendary cricketers”.

Dhawan has joined the bandwagon with a move to LLC as many cricketing superstars, including Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla among others, featured in the league right out of retirement.