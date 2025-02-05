Mumbai: Hindi film actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared a glimpse of her ‘happy place’ with fans on social media.

Posting a video from one of her vacations, the Hungama 2 actress showcased her serene surroundings, offering a peaceful view of the ocean. Along with the video, she captioned the post, “Sea la vie.” The clip highlighted Shilpa enjoying the calming beauty of the sea, reflecting her need to disconnect and find peace.

She also included the hashtags #happyplace and #quietthechaos, emphasizing the importance of taking time to relax and recharge.

In the video, Shetty looked radiant in an orange-colored dress. Earlier, the Dhadkan actress had shared a heartfelt tribute to the incredible team behind Bastian Hospitality.

In the post, she expressed her gratitude, referring to them as her “BASTIAN FAMILIA” – the team that makes the dream work. She tagged key members of the team, including her husband Raj Kundra, Ranjeet Bindra, Tina R. Bindra, and Kunal Jani.

Shilpa also posted a video demonstrating how to achieve balance with a Bosu Ball workout.

She wrote in the caption, “Mondays are for BALANCE. A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.”

In the video, she showcased how the Bosu Ball workout targets the body on an unstable surface, engaging multiple muscle groups.

Additionally, Shilpa posted a video of her taking up the squat challenge, writing, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What’s a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself. #SquatChallenge #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GlutesOnFire.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force, where she portrayed Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS.