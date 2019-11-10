Chachoengsao (Thailand): Indian golfer Shiv Kapur produced a sizzling back nine to get into play-off, only to lose out on the first extra hole at the Thailand Open here Sunday.

Kapur finished tied-second with Thai Pavit Tangkamolprasert, while John Catlin, who won three times in 2018, holed a five-foot birdie in the first play-off hole to win the title.

Lying tied-11th and five behind the leader at the start, Kapur was still way behind after an even front nine.

On the back nine Kapur had five birdies, an eagle and a bogey to storm into a share of the lead and the play-off with Catlin (67) and Pavit (65) as all three were tied at 11-under.

In the play-off, Catlin hit into the fairway while Kapur went to the left rough and Pavit to the right rough.

Kapur hit through the trees onto the green to 80 feet from the pin, while Pavit went into the bunker. Catlin hit his second shot to five feet. The Indian’s valiant birdie attempt stopped five feet short and Pavit was 12 feet short. Catlin holed his birdie to win.

SSP Chawrasia, sharing overnight lead with Andrew Martin, opened with a birdie to take the sole lead.

After that Chawrasia slid down dramatically with three bogeys in a row and never recovered. He got back to 10-under with birdies on 12 and 14 to be one shot off the lead.

He needed a birdie in one of the last two holes to get into the play-off but he parred Par-5 17th and bogeyed 18th for 72 and finished sixth.

“It was a good round. No fireworks early on, just started pretty steady. I made a soft bogey on the ninth. I got to the 10th and said to my coach who’s on the bag this week, let’s just start firing at some flags,” Kapur said.

“I birdied 10th and 11th and got stuck in a divot on 12th and made a bogey. Then I made a really good birdie out of the rough on 13th and on 14th, I had a wedge in my hands and holed it. Then not until I holed the putt on 15 that I started thinking, I have a chance to win.

“Once I got to 16th it looked like I had a good chance. Disappointing to have three putted 17th, but I hit two really good shots. I came close to making birdie on the 18th as well. I had a fantastic back nine. This course has always been very kind to me. It suits my eyes,” he added.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who started the day at tied-11th shot 69 and finished on the same spot, while old warhorse, Jyoti Randhawa finished with 68 and was tied-14th. Viraj Madappa (69) was tied-21st, Aadil Bedi (67) was tied-48th, Khalin Joshi (71) and S Chikkarangappa (72) was tied-69th.

