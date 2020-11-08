Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village in Ballia district by a youth for spurning his sexual advances.

The police said that the accused, Krishna Gupta, 21, has been arrested.

The victim was admitted to a hospital in Ballia but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to Varanasi for advanced treatment.

The incident took place late Friday night.

Dubhar police station SHO Anil Chandra Tiwari said that on the complaint f the girl’s father, the police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s father told the police that the accused abducted his daughter from house and set her on fire as she had been consistently rejecting the man’s sexual advances towards her.

IANS