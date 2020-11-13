Dhenkanal: In yet another brutal incident of rape and murder of a minor girl, the body of a five-year-old girl was recovered from a forest near Kharkhari village under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district Friday.

Family members alleged that some miscreants had raped her and fearing she might talk about the incident, they stoned her to death.

According to a source, the victim went missing Thursday evening. Friday morning the victim’s family was informed by some villagers that the body of their daughter was lying in a forest. Hearing this, they rushed to the spot, identified the body and informed the police.

After receiving information about the incident, SDPO Suprasanna Mallick and Kankadahada police station IIC Asish Kumar Jena along with a team reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

On the basis of the report lodged by the victim’s family members, the police registered a case and launched a probe.

The villagers demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved.

