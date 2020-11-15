Puri: A Cuttack youth while enjoying his bath in the sea here met a watery grave Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijendra Barik of Jagatpur area in Cuttack district.

Barik along with some of his friends had come to Puri. They were enjoying their bath in the sea near Digabareni Square. Just then a Barik got caught in the current of wave and dragged into the sea.

His friends immediately raised an alarm and hearing them, life guards present at the beach came to their rescue. They managed to rescue Barik and rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared him dead.

It is worth mentioning, a tourist from Jharkhand had also drowned at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri while he and his family members were bathing in the sea October 27.

Notably, the 870-metre long Golden Beach from Digabareni Square to Mayfair Hotel here was accorded Blue Flag Beach status October 11. A whopping Rs 11,00,00,000 was spent to equip the beach with eco-friendly and tourist-friendly amenities including safe bathing zone, watchtowers, toilets, pedestrian tracks etc. A certain amount is being collected from tourists who wish to spend some hours at the Golden Beach.

PNN