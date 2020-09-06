Baripada: A man allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death in Dudhiasole village under Shyamakhunta Police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Buddhu Singh while the victim has been identified as Gurubari.

Source said, Buddhu and his mother Gurubari was not on good terms over a long standing family dispute. Buddhu returned home under the influence of alcohol Sunday morning and told her mother to pay him money to buy ganja.

Gurubari rebuked him for perpetrating alcoholic nuisance and drug addiction and refused to give in to his demand. Then all of a sudden, he picked up a stick and hit her on the head which turned fatal.

On being informed from locals police reached at the spot and arrested Buddhu. Police seized Gurubari’s body and sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Police said Gurubari’s family members were outstation when the incident took place. However, locals who witnessed the incident informed the police of the same.

Further investigation regarding the matter is underway.

