New Delhi: A recent report from the Pew Research Center has revealed a major shift in global religious demographics, predicting that the Muslim population will experience the fastest growth over the next 25 years. By 2050, India is set to surpass Indonesia as the country with the highest number of Muslims in the world, while also remaining a stronghold for Hinduism.

The study highlights how fertility rates, youthful demographics, and religious conversions are influencing population trends worldwide. Christianity is expected to remain the largest religion globally, but Islam is growing at a rate that could see it reach equal numbers with Christianity by 2050.

In Europe, Muslims are projected to make up 10% of the total population, increasing their influence significantly. Meanwhile, the US and France are seeing a rise in individuals who identify with no religion, contributing to a decline in the Christian population in these regions.

The report suggests that, while Hinduism will continue to flourish in India, Islam’s rapid growth will make the country a focal point for the world’s Muslim population. With these changing demographics, global religious landscapes are set for a historic transformation in the coming decades.

PNN & Agencies