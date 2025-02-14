A tech executive recently shared how his relentless pursuit of a promotion ruined his marriage. In a post on a professional community website called Blind, the man revealed that for three years, he worked tirelessly, sometimes up to 14 hours a day, to achieve a promotion. He also mentioned missing many important family moments due to his demanding work schedule.

In the end, he achieved his career goal—being promoted to senior manager with an impressive salary of Rs 7.8 crore. However, he explained how the demands of his high-profile job disrupted his personal life, leaving him feeling empty and questioning his choices.

The anonymous user wrote in his Blind post, “I joined 3 years ago as a senior who kept asking for a promotion. Since then, the amount of work has piled up, and my responsibilities grew. It eventually reached the point where I coordinated the EU and Asia teams by default, with meetings starting at 7 am and ending at 9 pm.”

The tech executive revealed that he was in a meeting when his daughter was born. Afterward, he couldn’t be there for his wife, who was suffering from postpartum depression, due to his busy schedule. He wrote, “On the day my daughter was born, I was in meetings almost all day. When my wife had postpartum depression, I had a meeting conflict and couldn’t go to the therapist with her. She asked for a divorce.”

The tech executive shared in his post, “I received the good news that my promotion was approved today. It doesn’t feel as happy as I expected, but I feel empty and indifferent.”

The post also gained attention on X, where a user shared a screenshot of the Blind post with the caption, “Total compensation $900,000, but at what cost? I quit this rat race when I looked around and realised even the winners were unhappy.”

The post sparked a range of reactions online. One user wrote, “OP, you also sound arrogant and insensitive the way you talk. Your wife and daughter are about to leave you, and all you care about is RSU? What kind of crazy guy sits in meetings all day when his daughter is being born?”

Another said, “Always put family above everything else.” A third quipped, “Keeping your job by keeping your boss happy, even if it means giving up personal things, seems like a survival technique.”