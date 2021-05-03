Jammu: In a shocking incident, parents of a 2-month-old dead Covid positive baby abandoned the body at a hospital in Jammu district and fled, an official said Monday. S.M.G.S. Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Dara Singh, said the parents ran away from the hospital.

“The baby was admitted to the hospital Sunday with congenital heart disease and other problems. The baby, who had tested positive for Covid-19, expired and the parents were told to test themselves for the virus. Instead of testing themselves or taking the dead baby’s body, the parents ran away from the hospital,” he said.

“Our efforts to trace them have failed so far and we have kept the body in the hospital mortuary.

“If the parents do not turn up, we will cremate the body with all the SOPs,” Singh added.