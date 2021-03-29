Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has come to light in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. In this incident, a minor girl, who is a rape victim, was paraded with the accused after being beaten up by a mob. The video of the whole incident went viral. According to the information received, the 16-year-old rape victim and 23-year-old accused allegedly were in love with each other.

The police have registered case against six people and arrested everyone. Two FIRs have been registered in this case, one against the family of the girl and the villagers while the second one against the accused. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bittu Sehgal told this agency Monday that all the six accused in the case were arrested Sunday.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It should be stated here that both the girl’s and the youth’s families were opposed to the relationship between the two. However, in spite of the opposition, the two continued to meet each other. On one such occasion, the boy became physically intimate with the girl. However, after that he started avoiding the victim. Seeing no other option, the girl than confided the entire development to her family. Then the situation went out of control.